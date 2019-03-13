Jason McCourty will stay with the Patriots

Getty Images

The McCourty twins will stay together for the 2019 season.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Jason McCourty will re-sign with the Patriots after joining his brother Devin in their secondary for the 2018 season. McCourty is signing a two-year deal while his brother is heading into the final year of his deal, so it remains to be seen if this will be their last year on the same team.

McCourty appeared in every game for the Patriots last year and started 12 regular season games as well as all three playoff contests. He finished the regular season with 70 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

McCourty also came up with one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LIII when he tracked down and broke up a pass to Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the end zone with the Patriots clinging to a 3-0 lead in the second half.