Jason Myers says he’s leaving Jets

Getty Images

Bright spots were few and far between for the Jets during a 4-12 season in 2018, but a pair of their special teamers were on the list.

Kicker Jason Myers and kick returner Andre Roberts were both selected for the Pro Bowl with Roberts also earning a first-team All-Pro spot. Both players are set for free agency and at least one of them won’t be back in 2019.

Myers posted a farewell message on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you Jets fans! I had a hell of a year in New York,” Myers wrote. “I’ll truly cherish my time there and It’ll always hold a special place in my heart. You welcomed me and my family with support and love, and I’ll forever be thankful!”

Myers was 33-of-36 on field goals and 30-of-33 on extra points for the Jets last season. There’s no word on where he’s headed at this point.