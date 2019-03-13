Jason Verrett also has visits with Texans, Chiefs

Getty Images

If the 49ers want to sign Jason Verrett, they might want to get a deal done before he leaves San Francisco.

The cornerback also has visits scheduled with the Texans and then the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verrett played only 25 games while missing 55 with injuries after the Chargers made him a first-round draft choice. He has appeared in five games the past three seasons combined.

He spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles while running in a conditioning test before training camp began.

But Verrett made the Pro Bowl in 2015, making three interceptions and breaking up 12 passes in 14 games.