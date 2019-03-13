Jason Verrett visiting 49ers

Getty Images

Cornerback Jason Verrett is visiting the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL media reports. The visit will include a physical.

The Chargers made Verrett a first-round choice in 2014, and when he has stayed healthy, Verrett has lived up to the pick.

But Verrett hasn’t left the training room much in his five seasons, playing only 25 games while missing 55 with injuries. He has appeared in five games the past three seasons combined.

Verrett missed all of last season, tearing his Achilles while running in a conditioning test before training camp began.

But he made the Pro Bowl in 2015, making three interceptions and breaking up 12 passes in 14 games.