Jay Ajayi visiting Colts next week

The Colts have a lot of cap room, and people wanted to put them in the running for expensive backs.

They didn’t go there, but they are looking for some backfield help.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Eagles free agent Jay Ajayi is visiting the Colts next week.

Ajayi is coming off a torn ACL, but when well, he has shown to be productive for good teams.

The Colts like what they have in Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines (which was part of the reason they didn’t pursue Le'Veon Bell), but Ajayi would offer the kind of ballast in the backfield they could use.