Undeterred by their failed attempt to land Anthony Barr, the Jets pushed on at linebacker.

PFT has confirmed that the Jets have signed Neville Hewitt to a one-year, $2 million deal.

OK, so that’s not nearly the same as Barr, but life goes on.

Hewitt had 39 tackles for the Jets last season, after spending his first three years in the league with the Dolphins.