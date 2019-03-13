Joe Flacco officially traded to Broncos

Getty Images

The Joe Flacco era in Baltimore is officially over.

Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, has been traded to the Broncos. The trade had already been agreed upon but only became official with the start of the league year.

Any time a player has won a Super Bowl MVP award, his tenure with his team has to be considered a success. But after the Ravens gave Flacco a huge contract following that Super Bowl, he never came particularly close to replicating that success.

Now the Broncos will hope Flacco can regain some of the old magic — and perhaps serve as a veteran mentor to a rookie quarterback.