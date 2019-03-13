John Elway: Joe Flacco a “perfect fit” for what Broncos want to do

Getty Images

The Broncos trade for Joe Flacco became official Wednesday afternoon, though a blizzard delayed Flacco’s arrival to Denver.

The Broncos decided a trade for Flacco was preferable to another year with Case Keenum. Flacco becomes the fifth starter since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.

“Well, it’s hard,’’ Elway said of picking Flacco over Keenum, via Mike Klis of 9News. “We looked at what we want to do offensively — try to get the ball downfield and the availability of Joe and the success he’s had as a starter and in the playoffs. He won a Super Bowl. He’s been a starter for a long time. He’s only 34 years old, so we think he has a lot of football ahead of him. I thought he would be a perfect fit for us.

“Case played very well for us, too, but we had to make a decision and we decided to go with Joe with what the compensation was.’’

The Broncos gave up the first of their two fourth-round draft picks for Flacco, who hasn’t won a postseason start since 2014 and is only 24-27 over the past four seasons. He has never made the Pro Bowl.

Flacco, though, does have a Super Bowl and five double-digit winning seasons.

“He’s productive, and he’s been a winning quarterback,’’ new coach Vic Fangio told Klis. “I don’t know that you need to say much more than that. He’s always possessed a very strong arm. He’s got good touch on the ball; his ball is very catchable. He’s got good anticipation. He’s got a coolness to him to where the situation isn’t too big for him. He doesn’t get flustered. I just like his overall demeanor, besides his physical qualities.’’