Jon Gruden: I want the best receiving corps so we added the best receiver

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden says Antonio Brown is the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Asked today about how Brown fits into his offense, Gruden said that he wants great playmakers at wide receiver, and he believes that’s exactly what he has.

“We don’t want to have a good receiving corps, I want to have the best receiving corps in football, and I think in order to have the best you have to have the best, and in my opinion we added the best wide receiver in football,” Gruden said.

There’s certainly a strong case to be made that Brown is the best wide receiver in football, and Gruden has previously said that he believes Brown is the hardest-working player he’s ever watched practice. The Raiders are adding the talent Gruden says they need, and it’s on Gruden to turn that talent into a much better team than the Raiders were a year ago.