Kwon Alexander gets $14.25 million fully guaranteed at signing

Getty Images

Usually, a player who enters free agency while recovering from a torn ACL gets a one-year deal or a multi-year package that essentially is a one-year deal for modest compensation with a team-held option for the remainder of the contract. New 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander didn’t get that kind of deal.

While the 49ers have a way out after one season, Alexander will make $14.25 million fully guaranteed in 2019. Here’s the breakdown of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $4 million.

2. 2019 roster bonus: $8.5 million, due on the fourth day of the league year.

3. 2019 base salary: $1.75 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2020 base salary: $11.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2020.

5. 2021 base salary: $12.55 million, $2 million of which is guaranteed for injury only at signing.

6. 2022 base salary: $12.65 million.

7. 2019-2022 per-game roster bonuses: $46,875 per game (up to $750,000 per year).

8. 2020-2022 workout bonuses: $300,000.

The total guarantee is $27.5 million, with a maximum payout of $15 million through 2019, $27.1 million through 2020, $40.5 million through 2021, and $54 million through 2022.