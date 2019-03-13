Kyler Murray on not running 40: I think the film speaks for itself

AP

Kyler Murray stepped on a scale and threw for those who turned out to watch him at Oklahoma’s Pro Day workouts on Wednesday, but he didn’t do the 40-yard dash or agility drills.

That was also the case at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said there would be no point in Murray going through those paces because “he’s athletically so far beyond anything in this game.” Murray didn’t go quite that far, but did say that there was plenty of tape for scouts to watch when it came to his speed and agility.

“I’d like to get out there to run, but I don’t think it’s that necessary for me,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “I didn’t want to pull anything before I got the chance to throw. … I think the film kinda speaks for itself.”

Murray said he thought he showed everybody he can make all the throws he’ll be asked to make in the NFL and he also pushed back at the notion that his meetings with teams at the Combine went poorly.

“I felt amazing leaving the combine, every meeting I had went well,” Murray said. “At least to my face, no one was negative. I had a great experience. … I don’t think I would’ve done what I did if I didn’t understand what defense were doing.”

Murray met with a Giants contingent that included head coach Pat Shurmur after throwing, although they may wind up being one of 31 teams watching Murray go off the board to the Cardinals with the first overall pick if Arizona decides Murray is a better choice for their future than Josh Rosen.