Kyler Murray weighs in at 205, stands on his Combine height measurement

Getty Images

The Oklahoma Pro Day has begun the same way the Underwear Olympics do — with obsession over guys stripped down to their undershorts.

Quarterback Kyler Murray stepped onto the scale in Norman and registered a weight of 205 pounds. That’s two pounds lighter than he was in Indianapolis two weeks ago, but still heavier than anyone would have expected the undersized quarterback to be.

As to his vertical size, Murray rested on his north-of-5’10” measurement from the Combine, which could be red meat for all the ruler truthers out there who think that Murray did something to inflate his height last month. Last year, the folks in Oklahoma measured Murray at under 5’10”.

None of that matters, of course. But it matters because some people think it matters. Even if it doesn’t matter.