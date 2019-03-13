Kyler Murray weighs in at 205, stands on his Combine height measurement

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Oklahoma Pro Day has begun the same way the Underwear Olympics do — with obsession over guys stripped down to their undershorts.

Quarterback Kyler Murray stepped onto the scale in Norman and registered a weight of 205 pounds. That’s two pounds lighter than he was in Indianapolis two weeks ago, but still heavier than anyone would have expected the undersized quarterback to be.

As to his vertical size, Murray rested on his north-of-5’10” measurement from the Combine, which could be red meat for all the ruler truthers out there who think that Murray did something to inflate his height last month. Last year, the folks in Oklahoma measured Murray at under 5’10”.

None of that matters, of course. But it matters because some people think it matters. Even if it doesn’t matter.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Kyler Murray weighs in at 205, stands on his Combine height measurement

  3. Odd. Not the ruler truthers but the man who could’ve put them to shame by merely agreeing to be measured again.

    Why wouldn’t Murray leap at the opportunity to prove once again with video that he is indeed over 5′ 10″ ?

    What would he have to lose? Nothing…unless he actually isn’t as tall as claimed at the Combine.

    What would he have to gain? A whole lot of money…unless he isn’t as tall as claimed at the Combine.

  4. Clearly, he’s done private measurements since the combine and they haven’t turned out the same way. Otherwise, he would absolutely be measured again.

    It isn’t unusual for a person at age 21 or 22 to grow 1/4 inch over a year, but regardless of whether his height is 5’9 7/8″ or 5’10 1/8″, what in the world difference does it make? The only reason people care is because it crosses over a nice even 5’10”. It doesn’t matter at all. Give him another inch if you want, he’s still short for a quarterback.

  5. rkt4mayor says:
    March 13, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Nothing…unless he actually isn’t as tall as claimed at the Combine.
    —————————————————————————————
    He didn’t “claim” to be any height – they measured him.

  6. So if he’s 5’9 7/8″ he’s too short, but 5′ 10″ is ok? Sometimes people ask me how Bill Belichick ends up in the super bowl every year, and there are 32 teams. Maybe this circus we’re seeing can help answer that question.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!