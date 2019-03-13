Lamar Jackson apologizes for unsafe driving on video

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made a very bad decision behind the wheel, then compounded that bad decision by posting video of it. Now he’s apologizing.

Jackson posted on Instagram a video of himself recording on his phone while driving. That in and of itself is not a good idea, but this particular video showed the speedometer, and he was driving 105 miles an hour. Oh, and there was a “fasten seat belt” light visible on the dashboard, meaning Jackson or one of his passengers wasn’t buckled in.

Yes, Jackson was using his phone while driving 105 mph, apparently without wearing a seat belt, and he thought it would be a good idea to post the evidence on social media.

Jackson took some criticism for that, and now he has apologized.

“I made a bad decision and will set a better example going forward,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “My apologies.”

The Ravens will no doubt give Jackson a talking-to, but he’s lucky that’s all he’s getting. He easily could have killed himself or someone else.