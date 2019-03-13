Malik Jackson gets fresh start with Eagles

Getty Images

Malik Jackson had started 57 consecutive games until coming off the bench in a Nov. 18 game against the Steelers. He started only once in his final seven games with the Jaguars, losing his job to Abry Jones.

The defensive tackle gets a fresh start in Philadelphia after signing a three-year deal with the Eagles.

Jackson explained during his introductory press conference Wednesday why the Jaguars benched him.

“You can ask the coaches, man,” Jackson said, via video from Tim McManus of ESPN. “They had told me I wasn’t playing the run too good. That’s all I really heard. To be honest, for me, coming off the Pro Bowl year the year before, I don’t think that’s a valid excuse, but like I said, I’m not the coach. I just play.”

Jackson made it clear he disagreed with both the coaches’ assessment and their decision to pull his starting job.

“I think I played good against the run, to be honest with you, but like I said, I just play,” Jackson said. “I don’t make decisions, and it is what it is.”