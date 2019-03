Getty Images

Jared Cook isn’t the only free agent with Raiders ties visiting the Saints tonight.

Defensive lineman Mario Edwards, a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, will visit New Orleans on the first evening of full-blown free agency.

Edwards spent 2018 with the Giants after three seasons in Oakland. He has appeared in 45 regular-season games during his four-year career. He was claimed on waivers by New York after failing to make the 53-man roster last season.