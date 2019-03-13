Mike Silver’s friendship with Hue Jackson makes things awkward on NFL Network

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
NFL Network’s Mike Silver is buddies with former Browns head coach Hue Jackson. Everyone who works in the NFL media business knows this. When Jackson became the Browns’ head coach, Silver got the scoop. Some reporters are friends with some coaches, and sometimes friends do favors for friends.

The problem with Silver is that he’s so transparently in the tank for Jackson that he is completely divorced from reality. Silver simply cannot accept the fact that Jackson was a big part of the problem in Cleveland, and that firing Jackson was a big part of the solution.

That creates an issue for NFL Network because the Browns are the talk of the NFL right now, after trading for Odell Beckham Jr. Any fair-minded person analyzing the NFL has to admit that the Browns are a team on the rise, and that their rise coincided with the firing of Jackson: As the Browns’ head coach Jackson went 3-36-1, after Jackson was fired midway through the season the Browns finished the year 5-3, and now the Browns are viewed as a likely playoff team for the first time in years.

So what did Silver say about the Browns today? He said quarterback Baker Mayfield is the problem.

“I would argue that the quarterback needs to grow up and that somebody in the organization needs to tell him what it is to be a professional, so I’ll just put that out there,” Silver said.

That is an obviously preposterous statement — Mayfield looked outstanding after Jackson was fired, and Silver is just salty because Mayfield made no secret of the fact that he was glad the Browns let Jackson go. Silver’s NFL Network colleague Michael Irvin started to argue with Silver, but it was Rich Eisen who really stuck a knife in Silver.

After Silver made his comment, Eisen got up out of his chair and asked, “Is Hue around here? Is he here? Hue? Hue, are you here?”

The obvious implication from Eisen is that Silver is so concerned about protecting his buddy that he talks about Jackson like his friend is right there over his shoulder when he’s on the air.

Eisen was right. Silver is unwilling to speak honestly about the Browns because he’d rather protect Jackson than give NFL Network viewers an honest assessment.

12 responses to “Mike Silver’s friendship with Hue Jackson makes things awkward on NFL Network

  2. Yeah Baker is so bad that all these players and coaches wanna be a part of this. That dude is delusional. When the season’s over, and the Browns are in the playoffs after having zero issues with Baker, what will he say then? Hue’s been fired from multiple teams. It don’t matter, even the haters realize Cleveland’s relevant now, and should be for some time.

  3. i have always liked rich eisen. i have always disliked mike silver and his sf bay area homer bias. nice burn rich. its obvious to anybody with eyes and ears that hue jackson was poison as the coach.

  6. I don’t agree. I know I’m in the minority, but I thought Jackson was a big part of getting the Browns on the right track. I also think he helped make Baker Mayfield mentally tougher. Hue Jackson never had a QB when he was in Cleveland, and he finally got one. Bill Belichick got fired in Cleveland too, and he also didn’t have a QB. QB’s do make a difference. Mike Silver is one of the most highly respected guy in the business. He’s friends with a lot of people because he’s honest and trustworthy. I don’t hold those qualities against anybody. In fact, our country needs more people like Silver.

  8. Charluecharger is partially correct. Jackson never had a QB (until Baker) and the roster has upgraded a ton in the last 12 months.
    BUT
    This isn’t what Silver said. If Silver said that (or what Charlie said) people wouldn’t be calling him out for bias. He’d be making a statement at least worthy of debate.

  9. This is different from 99.9% of talking heads how? They’re either giving you the slant of the team as fed to them by a buddy they have from the organization or the slant of a player they’re buddies with in the case of the ex-jock talking heads. It’s all pretty useless.

    historically inaccurate. belichick had kosar and testaverde. he wanted to cut kosar and go with younger vinny. the owner wanted something else.

  12. I don’t think saying Mayfield needs to grow up is preposterous. He acted very childish when he played the Bengals and Hue tried to hug him. He’s a good player, but that doesn’t mean he can’t act more mature.

