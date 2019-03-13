Myles Garrett says “tide has turned” for Browns after Odell Beckham trade

Getty Images

Free agency hasn’t even officially begun yet, but the Cleveland Browns are feeling mighty good about their future after the team swung a trade for former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said on NFL Network Tuesday evening that he believes that the outlook in Cleveland is much brighter than it has been in a long time.

“I think the tide has turned and we can’t wait to get out there and prove it,” Garrett said. “It looks good on paper but we’ve got to prove it.”

Garrett said that the players had heard rumblings that something big may be brewing for the team and were a bit surprised when nothing happened on Monday.

“I’m not going to say I predicted anything, but it was surprising to me that we had a very quiet Monday,” Garrett said. “We were hearing a lot of inklings about OBJ coming to us, getting him on a trade, so, you know, making this happen, I was kind of expecting something big. We kind of got him for a little steal.”

Cleveland pulled off the trade by sending first- and third-round picks along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for Beckham. The trade follows another deal the Browns swung with the Giants in acquiring defensive end Olivier Vernon in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler and a swap of mid-round draft picks.

With plenty of cap space to dive into, the Browns were expected to be significant factors in free agency. They managed to add defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on that front as well to pair with Garrett and Vernon up front. Cleveland’s offense depth next season will include Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, (potentially) Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Beckham, Antonio Callaway and David Njoku.

The buzz around the team is unavoidable, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers moving forward without Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell and the Baltimore Ravens losing C.J. Mosley, Eric Weddle and John Brown.

“Mostly I’ve heard from the D-linemen and they’re excited,” Garrett said. “We want to see them score points so we can get on the field, make big plays, get sacks, strip sacks and just get the ball back to them so we can watch them score. There’s going to be an offensive high-flying display on the other side of the ball. We can’t wait to get the ball back to them.”

The Browns will need to make sure they don’t inadvertently crater like the Philadelphia Eagles did after their “Dream Team” offseason of 2011. But for perhaps the first time since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999 the Browns might have something big brewing on the shores of Lake Erie.