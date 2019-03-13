Nelson Agholor’s contract for 2019 now guaranteed

Getty Images

When the Eagles traded for DeSean Jackson, there was some question about whether they would hold onto Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles picked up their fifth-year option on Agholor’s contract last year, but could have moved on without any dead money on the cap by releasing him before the start of the new league year. The Eagles could also have approached Agholor about a modified deal in order to keep him at something other than a $9.387 million cap hit.

Indications this week were that the Eagles would not pursue any change to the contract or Agholor’s employment status. The new league year is now underway and Agholor remains on the roster, so his contract is now guaranteed for the coming season.

Agholor, Jackson and Alshon Jeffery join tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert as the leading targets in the passing game for Philadelphia.