“No way” the Saints pursue Ryan Tannehill

It’s easy to connect the dots in a way that would lead soon-to-be-free-agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill to New Orleans. It’s also incorrect.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s “no way” the Saints will pursue Tannehill, if the Saints lose Teddy Bridgewater to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins drafted Tannehill when Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland served as G.M. of the Dolphins. And that connection apparently fueled the report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Tannehill could be a fallback to Bridgewater.

Tannehill isn’t, and won’t be.