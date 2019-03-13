Odell Beckham, Olivier Vernon are officially Browns

Getty Images

The Browns were clearly watching the clock closely because the new league year had barely begun when they made a couple of moves official.

Cleveland wasted no time in announcing that they have acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon in a trade with the Giants. They agreed to acquire each player at different times, but the need to wait until Wednesday afternoon to finalize the move meant it became one big deal.

“Each of them respectively are very good football players who will come in here and help us achieve our goal, and that’s to be competitive year in and year out in the AFC North,” Browns General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “And hopefully, they are some of the pieces that will help us awaken this sleeping giant.”

Guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick and a third-round pick are going back to the Giants. There had originally been a pair of picks involved in a Vernon-Zeitler deal, but those were removed after the Beckham trade came to fruition.