Odell Beckham says it is “bittersweet” to leave Giants

The Browns are set to acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham in a trade with the Giants once the new league year opens on Wednesday afternoon and Beckham has shared some of his first thoughts on the deal.

Beckham told Kimberly Jones of NFL Media on Tuesday night that he had a short conversation with General Manager Dave Gettleman about the decision to trade him to Cleveland. Beckham was not shy about sharing his ambivalence about his long-term future with the Giants over the last year and called it “bittersweet” to be leaving the team less than a year after signing an extension.

“At this point I have no idea what to think,” Beckham said. “I’m trying to process it right now.”

One clear difference between the teams is their perceived trajectory heading into the 2019 season. The Giants have eight wins over the last two seasons while the Browns’ seven wins last year with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield had people predicting a jump before Beckham was ticketed for Cleveland.

Expectations are going to be even higher now and it’s been a long time since we’ve gone into a season saying that about the Browns.