Odell Beckham: Time for Browns to start winning

It wasn’t so long ago that a player wouldn’t have expressed excitement at joining the Browns. Times have changed.

Receiver Odell Beckham, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Giants, goes from a team in obvious rebuilding mode to one now the favorite to win its division. The three-time Pro Bowler joins his former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, who was traded from Miami to Cleveland a year ago.

He goes from a 38-year-old quarterback whose best days are behind him to a 23-year-old quarterback whose best days are in front of him.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to be part of this organization and the direction they are headed,” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve already witnessed the energy fans bring in that city having been to some [NBA] playoff games at The Q. Browns fans deserve a winning football team. This is a fresh start for me and it’s going to be great to join Baker and Jarvis on this team. I will always appreciate the opportunity the Giants granted me, and I’m thankful to them along with the fans and people in that city for supporting me.

“The Browns are an organization that is moving forward, and it’s exciting to be a part of something special that is in the process of being built. We have a lot of work ahead of us but I really feel like it’s time for the Browns to come together, start winning a lot games and I’m grateful to be a part of that going forward.”