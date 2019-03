Getty Images

The Packers are re-signing tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewis, 34, joined the Packers last May after 12 seasons in Jacksonville. He made three catches for 39 yards, with the majority of his snaps spent as a blocker.

Jimmy Graham remains the Packers top target at the position after catching 55 passes for 636 yards last season.

In his 13 seasons, Lewis has made 378 receptions for 4,541 yards and 33 touchdowns.