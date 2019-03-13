Panthers retain right tackle Daryl Williams

Getty Images

The Panthers want to give Cam Newton weapons this offseason.

They’ve started by protecting him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have retained right tackle Daryl Williams with a one-year deal.

Williams stood to cash in after an All-Pro season in 2017, but a preseason knee injury kept him from capitalizing. Now, he has a year to bet on himself in search of another payday. It also creates the possibility of moving Taylor Moton to left tackle and releasing Matt Kalil with a June 1 designation, to save $7.25 million in cap room later.

The Panthers have also acquired center Matt Paradis, solidifying what would have been a question mark otherwise.