Patriots expected to bring John Simon back

The Patriots added John Simon to their defensive end group in late September last year and it looks like he’ll get a full offseason with the team in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Simon and the Patriots are close to an agreement on a contract that would keep him in New England. The talks have progressed to a point that the deal is likely to be final on Wednesday.

Simon was released by the Colts during the cut to 53 players and signed with the Patriots a couple of weeks later. He appeared in 11 games and saw action on over 17 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 17 tackles and two sacks in the regular season before adding four tackles, a half-sack and a pass breakup in the postseason.

The Patriots are set to say goodbye to defensive end Trey Flowers after he landed a big deal with the Lions. Defensive tackles Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton are also set for free agency.