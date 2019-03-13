Patriots keep Matthew Slater

Getty Images

The Patriots picked up the 2019 option on Matthew Slater‘s contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Slater earned a $400,000 roster bonus Wednesday.

Slater, 33, has served as a core special teams player since the Patriots made him a fifth-round pick in 2008. He since has become a team leader.

Slater’s special teams play has earned him seven Pro Bowls and an All-Pro honor.

Slater played 303 special teams snaps last season, or 66.9 percent of the Patriots’ special teams plays. His nine special teams tackles tied for sixth in the NFL.

He has not had a touch on offense since 2016.