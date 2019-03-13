Phillip Dorsett stays in New England

Getty Images

Phillip Dorsett is returning to New England on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Dorsett, 26, has spent the past two seasons with the Patriots, making 44 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, he lost playing time when Julian Edelman returned from his suspension and the Patriots traded for Josh Gordon. Dorsett ended up playing 399 snaps, or 35.7 percent of the offensive plays.

In the Patriots’ first two postseason games, Dorsett made five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t catch a pass in Super Bowl LIII.

The Colts made Dorsett a first-round pick in 2015. The Patriots sent Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis for Dorsett before the 2017 season.