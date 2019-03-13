Raiders add another receiver, Tyrell Williams

Getty Images

Antonio Brown isn’t the only wide receiver who will officially become a Raider today.

The Raiders are also signing wide receiver Tyrell Williams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That signing comes as no surprise; Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports reported a week ago that the Raiders were poised to make a serious run at signing Williams, and adding Brown didn’t change that.

Williams signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie out of Western Oregon in 2015 and had a breakout season in 2016, catching 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. He hasn’t been quite as effective the last two years, but he’s certainly a starting-caliber receiver and should be a solid addition to Jon Gruden’s offense.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr now has an impressive array of wide receivers, and this team looks a whole lot better now than it looked last week.