Ravens add Mark Ingram

Contrary to reports, the Ravens weren’t in on Le'Veon Bell. But they are in on a less expensive running back.

Former Saints running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Ingram will join a backfield that also features Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon. The Ravens are expected to run the ball more than any other NFL team with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback, and they wanted depth at running back.

Last year Ingram played 12 games for the Saints and had 645 yards on 138 carries, plus another 21 catches for 170 receiving yards. The Saints will feel fine moving on from Ingram with Alvin Kamara remaining their starter.

Ingram was the No. 38 player in our Free Agent Top 100, and the second-ranked running back after Bell.