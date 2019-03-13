Ravens bid fond farewell to Joe Flacco

Getty Images

The Ravens have shipped Joe Flacco out of town, but the town won’t forget him any time soon.

“Joe is the best quarterback in Ravens history,” Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement issued after the trade to the Broncos became official. “Not only is he talented, but he was clutch for us in the most difficult games against excellent defenses in the loudest and most raucous stadiums. The game and the moments were never too big for Joe. Honestly, he’s one of my favorite draft picks ever.”

Coach John Harbaugh offered up a specific prediction for Flacco’s future.

“Joe will be a Ring of Honor member soon after he retires,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “The big arm, the consistency, the toughness — Joe had it all. What separated him was his calm demeanor in the storm. He handled the chaos that comes with playing quarterback and was at his best for us in the fourth quarter.”

In recent years, Flacco’s best wasn’t good enough. That prompted the decision to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018, and it resulted in Flacco’s departure, 11 years after he was drafted and six years after he was named the MVP of the Super Bowl.