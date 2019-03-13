Ravens were never in the mix for Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell was desperately looking to create a bidding war, for someone to compete against the cash-flush Jets for his services.

He got his deal, if not the competition.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens never made an offer for the free agent running back. That follows with what Florio wrote here yesterday, that they hadn’t even spoken with agent Adisa Bakari during the process.

Bell was still able to land a four-year, $52.5 million deal from the Jets, with $35 million guaranteed. He may never fully recoup the $14.5 million he left on the table in Pittsburgh last year, but he has the long-term security he always wanted.

Even if he didn’t have as many suitors as he hoped.