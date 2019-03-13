Report: Andre Roberts not expected back with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets will not have Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers back with the team in 2019 and it looks like another one of their special teams standouts from last season will be moving on as well.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that kick returner/wide receiver Andre Roberts is not expected to re-sign with the team.

Roberts was named a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler during his lone season with the Jets. He averaged 29.4 yards per kickoff return and 14.1 yards per punt return while taking one of each back for touchdowns. He scored another touchdown as a receiver.

Roberts has also played with Arizona, Washington, Detroit and Atlanta over the course of his nine years in the NFL.