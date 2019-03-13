Report: Beckham trade leads to revision of Vernon-Zeitler trade terms

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2019, 8:03 AM EDT
Getty Images

Tuesday night’s trade agreement between the Browns and Giants marked the second time that the two teams hooked up to exchange players this offseason.

A few days before agreeing to send Odell Beckham to Cleveland, the Giants agreed to a deal that saw linebacker/defensive end Olivier Vernon head to the Browns in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler. There was also a draft pick attached to both players, but those picks will reportedly no longer be part of the deal.

The Giants were set to send a fourth-round pick – No. 132 overall — to the Browns, who would trade a fifth-round pick — No. 155 overall — along with Zeitler. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that those picks will now stay put in light of the agreement on the Beckham trade.

In the end, that means the Giants will be sending Beckham and Vernon to Cleveland and getting back the No. 17 overall pick, the No. 95 overall pick, Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers.

5 responses to “Report: Beckham trade leads to revision of Vernon-Zeitler trade terms

  1. It’s a win for the NYG. Get rid of a headache; get rid of two massive salaries; pick up a solid guard; replace Landon Collins inexpensively with a guy on his rookie contract; pick up a solid player with the #1 and pay him cheap money for 5 years; pick up another solid player with the #2 and pay him cheap money for 4 years.

    What’s not to like from the NYG side? From the CLE side, the party continues, the team is spending like drunken sailors and the city is loving it- good for them, enjoy the ride!

  2. Not a NY G’nats fan, but I think they come out better in the long haul – IF they don’t screw up the draft picks…

  3. At this time, next year, OBJ could have easily turned into Antonio Brown and might have been forced to deal him. So trading him a year early, is okay IMHO!

  4. For all the love Dorset is getting..he got railed here. Nowhere near as bad as Colbert, the worst GM in the AAF.

  5. razzlejag says:

    March 13, 2019 at 8:10 am
    It’s a win for the NYG. Get rid of a headache; get rid of two massive salaries; pick up a solid guard; replace Landon Collins inexpensively with a guy on his rookie contract; pick up a solid player with the #1 and pay him cheap money for 5 years; pick up another solid player with the #2 and pay him cheap money for 4 years.

    What’s not to like from the NYG side? From the CLE side, the party continues, the team is spending like drunken sailors and the city is loving it- good for them, enjoy the ride!

    8 23 Rate This

    ———————————————————————————

    Another delusion fan. Thinks first round picks = guaranteed success.

