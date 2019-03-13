Report: Browns will not sign Earl Thomas

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns are making big moves, but bringing in the top remaining available free agent will not be one of them.

Earl Thomas will not sign with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There had been talk that Thomas could head to the Browns because they now need a safety after sending Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in the Odell Beckham trade. But that’s not happening.

Thomas is the No. 10 player in our Free Agent Top 100, and the only player in the Top 15 who’s still available after the flurry of moves that have happened over the last 48 hours. We don’t know where Thomas will wind up, but Cleveland has apparently been ruled out.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Report: Browns will not sign Earl Thomas

  4. Pace: Get it done. Chicago just watched GB and Detroit get better. We got worse in my opinion.

    **********************

    Bears probably can’t afford Earl’s lofty contract wishes.

  5. Does not look like anyone is eager to pay him what he wants, which is $14 million a year. He had broken bones in the same leg twice, and he is approaching 30 years old, when the body starts slowing down. Even someone as good as Usain Bolt slowed down when he turned 30 in 2016, without having any broken bone to slow him down. ET relies on his speed, and it is unlikely that he can be as fast as he once was from this point onwards.

  12. Thomas pretty much slapped the Seahawks in the face when he professed his love for Jason Garrett directly after a game and on national television. The only team that will give him real money is Dallas and they hold all the leverage.

  13. 49ERS!!!!! Let’s go! About to have two elite pass rushers on the edge. Buckner is a beast inside. Thomas will thrive!

  14. Loved ET with the the Hawks but his best days are behind him. He won’t sign until he realizes he’s not getting what he thinks he’s worth. He will probably end up in SF with toast Sherman to try and stick it to Seattle.

  15. Everything they’ve done makes money sense. Even with Beckham the Giants end up paying $20+M of the guaranteed money and his contract averages out to a pretty normal #2 receiver deal. Everyone else they’ve singed is low or upfront guaranteed money commitments. Even though this has been a pretty epic FA period for the Browns, they really haven’t broken the bank. That said, they still need to fill holes at LB and safety.

  16. I can’t believe Haslam and the homeless guy are actually giving Dorsey the debit card to do his job. Hopefully happy days are on their way to Cleveland. Theif fans deserve it.

  17. Well…maybe they are learning. In the past that would have been a very “Browns-like” thing to do. Good for them…they dodged a bullet there.

  18. jsuch2 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 11:29 am
    Pace: Get it done. Chicago just watched GB and Detroit get better. We got worse in my opinion.

    **********************

    Bears probably can’t afford Earl’s lofty contract wishes.

    **********************

    I agree. The hope would be that you could talk him off the 15m a year mark. That’s a big hope though.

  19. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 11:34 am
    I think the Cleveland Browns already spent all their lunch money

    Not even close. They had $70mil in cap space. My guess is they think he wants too much and are waiting to see if he lowers his price. Not too many willing to pay that much for a 30 year old with injury concerns

  20. No team wants to pay a safety $14 million per year with a substantial amount guaranteed, especially on who hasn’t had a healthy season for the past 3 years. Last year he played 4 games, the year before 14 and before that 11 games. That is on average 9 and 2/3rds games per year, so a team would be paying him an average of almost $1.5 million per year. He will be 30 years old when the 2019/20 season starts and his body is already wearing down, this is absolutely a buyer beware situation. His agent needs to talk him down from the “highest paid safety ledge” he is currently standing on and set his sights on something more reasonable, maybe a $9 million per year 4 year contract.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!