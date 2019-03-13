Report: Browns will not sign Earl Thomas

Getty Images

The Browns are making big moves, but bringing in the top remaining available free agent will not be one of them.

Earl Thomas will not sign with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There had been talk that Thomas could head to the Browns because they now need a safety after sending Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in the Odell Beckham trade. But that’s not happening.

Thomas is the No. 10 player in our Free Agent Top 100, and the only player in the Top 15 who’s still available after the flurry of moves that have happened over the last 48 hours. We don’t know where Thomas will wind up, but Cleveland has apparently been ruled out.