Report: Dolphins to sign Eric Rowe to one-year deal

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is bringing a familiar face with him to Miami.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are expected to sign former New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Rowe has spent the last three seasons with the Patriots with Flores as a coach on the defensive side of the ball.

Rowe has appeared in just 21 of a possible 48 games over that span mostly because of injuries. Over the last two years, groin injuries limited him to just 12 total games as he finished last season on injured reserve.