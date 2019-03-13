Report: Jared Cook visiting Saints

Getty Images

The highest-rated tight end on our list of the top 100 free agents remained unattached through the legal tampering window, but things are picking up for Jared Cook.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cook is set to visit with the Saints. It’s the first word of a visit for Cook since the league year opened on Wednesday afternoon.

Cook set career highs with 68 catches, 896 yards and six touchdowns as the top target for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr last season. He has 425 catches over 10 seasons.

Benjamin Watson retired after the 2018 season, which leaves Dan Arnold and Josh Hill at tight end in New Orleans. Neither should stand in the way of adding another athletic target for Drew Brees.