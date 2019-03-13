Report: Le’Veon Bell to sign with Jets

Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has a new home with the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The deal will pay Bell $52.5 million over four years. The deal averages $13.125 million a season over that span with $35 million guaranteed and a max value of $61 million.

Bell held out the entirety of the 2018 season to avoid playing on the franchise tag with the Steelers. The Steelers declined to place the tag on Bell again for 2019 and allowed him to reach free agency.

While Bell may never fully recoup the $14.54 million he left on the table by sitting out the 2018 season, he now has the long-term contract he was searching for with the Jets.