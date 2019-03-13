Report: Teams calling about trading for Trae Waynes

Getty Images

Cornerback Trae Waynes‘ $9.069 million salary for the 2019 season became guaranteed at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but the Vikings aren’t guaranteed to be the team paying it.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have called the Vikings about making a trade for Waynes. The deal would take all of Waynes’ salary off of the cap, which would likely be the primary motivation for the Vikings to make any trade.

There was word on Tuesday that re-signing linebacker Anthony Barr might lead the Vikings to release defensive end Everson Griffen if he won’t take a pay cut. A trade would be another way to clear up some room for Barr’s new deal.

Waynes had 44 tackles and an interception in 14 starts for the Vikings last season.