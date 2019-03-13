Reports: Buccaneers re-signing Kevin Minter, Cairo Santos

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly reached agreements to re-sign a pair of players before the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

The Buccanners are bringing back linebacker Kevin Minter, per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, and kicker Cairo Santos, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

With Minter spent five games with the Buccaneers with the Buccaneers last season, his return to Tampa Bay serves as a reunion with head coach Bruce Arians. Minter played four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-16 before moving on to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. After signing with the Buccaneers in October, Minter ended the season on injured reserve due to a calf injury.

Santos converted nine of 12 field goal attempts for the Buccaneers over the final seven games of the 2018 season after being signed in November to replace Chandler Catanzaro.