Ronald Darby visiting Chiefs tonight

Getty Images

The Chiefs are taking aggressive measures to improve their secondary.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they are bringing Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby in for a visit tonight.

The interest is apparently sufficient that a deal could come quickly.

Darby’s the top-rated player left in PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 list, and would add a boost to the Chiefs defense that’s undergoing a bit of a reconstruction.

After parting ways with pass-rushers Dee Ford and Justin Houston and safety Eric Berry, and losing cornerback Steven Nelson to the Steelers, the Chiefs have already brought in safety Tyrann Mathieu.