Saints could go after Tannehill if they lose Bridgewater

The Saints are expected to target Ryan Tannehill as their backup if they lose Teddy Bridgewater to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The move makes sense given Saints assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland drafted Tannehill while he was General Manager in Miami.

The Dolphins are expected to move on from Tannehill, but they need a starter first. Bridgewater, who is visiting Miami, is the best option of the veteran quarterbacks still on the market.

If nothing else, he would provide a bridge until the Dolphins can find their franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins thought they had that when they drafted Tannehill with the eighth overall pick in 2012. But he has missed 24 of a possible 48 games over the past three seasons and has only a 42-46 record as the team’s starter.

Tannehill, 30, would fit Sean Payton’s offense behind Drew Brees.