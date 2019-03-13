Saints don’t tender Tommylee Lewis, Rickey Jefferson

Getty Images

Tommylee Lewis became a household name in January for the catch he didn’t get a chance to make. He was the receiver that Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman took out late in the fourth quarter without drawing a penalty in the NFC Championship Game.

Lewis might have a new home for next season.

The Saints have decided not to tender the restricted free agent, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints also are passing on a tender for exclusive rights free agent defensive back Rickey Jefferson.

Lewis and Jefferson now officially are unrestricted free agents.

Lewis, 26, caught 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in 34 games over three seasons. He also averaged 8.3 yards on 36 punt returns and 22.0 yards on 24 kickoff returns.