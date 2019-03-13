Saints extend kicker Wil Lutz

AP

The Saints found a kicker they liked, and they want to keep him.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have agreed to a five-year contract extension with kicker Wil Lutz.

The 24-year-old Lutz was going to be a restricted free agent, but rather than just tender him for a year, they locked him up long term.

He gave them plenty of reason for confidence last year, hitting 28-of-30 field goals (93.3 percent), the most accurate season in franchise history.

His accuracy has actually improved each of his three seasons there, so it makes sense to hang onto him.