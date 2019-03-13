Seahawks add kicker Jason Myers

Getty Images

All-Pro kicker Jason Myers announced today that he’s leaving the Jets, but he didn’t say where he’s going. Now we know: Seattle.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Myers will sign with the Seahawks on a four-year contract worth a little less than $4 million a year.

Myers was 33-of-36 on field goals and 30-of-33 on extra points for the Jets last season, and he should be an upgrade in Seattle over Sebastian Janikowski, who was showing his age last season. Myers previously signed with Seattle last year, but he lost a kicking competition to Janikowski in training camp. The Seahawks clearly wish they had gone with Myers last year, and now they’re correcting that mistake.

The 27-year-old Myers had a career year with the Jets after spending three years with the Jaguars, and there’s certainly a possibility that he’ll regress in 2019. But he should help Seattle improve its disappointing special teams.