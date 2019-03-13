Seahawks re-sign Mychal Kendricks

Getty Images

If he’s not in prison, Mychal Kendricks will play for the Seahawks this season.

Kendricks, the linebacker who is slated to be sentenced for insider trading next month, has re-signed with the Seahawks, NFL Network reports.

It’s unclear whether Kendricks will be available to play. Insider trading is a felony that could carry up to 25 years in prison, although it’s possible that Kendricks will get a short sentence and be available for the 2019 season. He has already served an eight-game suspension and is not expected to face any further league discipline.

The Browns cut Kendricks immediately after he was charged with insider trading, but the Seahawks picked him up and said they were comfortable with having him on the roster. Now they’ll bring him back for Year 2, unless he’s in the federal penitentiary.