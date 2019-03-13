Steelers sign Jordan Berry to two-year deal

Getty Images

There are some big changes coming the Steelers’ way this year, but they are set to have the same punter in place for the 2019 season.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday morning that they have signed Jordan Berry to a two-year deal. The team also confirmed that linebacker Anthony Chickillo signed a deal for the same length of time.

Berry signed with the Steelers in 2015 and won the job when Pittsburgh traded Brad Wing to the Giants at the end of preseason. He’s averaged 43.8 yards per kick over that time and matched his career high with 28 punts inside the 20-yard-line during the 2018 season.

Berry and Chickillo join guard Ramon Foster as impending free agents who have re-signed with the team so far this offseason. Tight end Jesse James and running back Le'Veon Bell are set to sign elsewhere while the team has also agreed to trade wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Raiders.