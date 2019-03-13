Teddy Bridgewater has yet to re-sign with the Saints

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater could be burning bridges in the bayou.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bridgewater has yet to officially re-sign with the Saints. In theory, this keeps him in play for another team. Specifically, the Dolphins.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald suggests that, indeed, the Dolphins are trying to sign him.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the initial reports regarding a deal between Bridgewater and the Saints were inaccurate.

Apparently, they were. Apparently, the Dolphins still have a real shot at him.