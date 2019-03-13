Teddy Bridgewater visiting Dolphins

March 13, 2019
Contrary to past reports, Teddy Bridgewater has not re-signed with the Saints and it appears there’s a good chance he’ll be heading back to his hometown for the 2019 season.

Bridgewater grew up in Miami and we heard that the Dolphins are interested in the possibility of signing him to be part of their quarterback plan in 2019. They’ll get to pitch him on that in person.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was the first to report that Bridgewater will be visiting with the Dolphins on Thursday.

One can’t know exactly what Bridgewater is looking for in terms of a financial commitment from either team, but the chance to be a starter is much greater in Miami than it is in New Orleans. If that’s driving his decision, it may not be long before word of an actual deal surfaces.

  2. Glad to see the Dolphins pulling out the stops for Teddy finally. Bottom line is Teddy just wants to hear from management that they’re not going to draft a QB in April, like the Jets did to him last year. I think if they can get a look me in the eye verbal promise that won’t happen I think Teddy is a Dolphin.

  3. I love Teddy. I hope it works out for him. One of his best games his rookie year was in Miami, and I was thinking about how long it had been since I could feel confident a pass would be completed the instant the ball left the quarterback’s hand.

  5. Teddy must’ve seen the writing on the wall once the Saints decided to pay Will Lutz,the kicker instead…!!! Move on Teddy!!

  8. Teddy will build us a Bridge to Tua. & sweep Adam Goose & the Paper Planes along the way. Fins up! 🐬

  10. Unless Miami is looking ahead to the 2020 draft for their next QB, this looks a lot like the Tyrod-to-Cleveland move. A placeholder for the soon-to-be-drafted QB who will push him out mid-season.

    A smart team, which the Dolphins typically aren’t, would give Bridgewater a chance to start all year if they sign him, and bring a new QB along slowly. Far too much of a bottleneck at the top of the AFC right now for Miami to think they’re winning anything this coming season.

  11. Good. As a Vikings fan, I wish the best for Teddy. He’s a great kid and is a good QB and should get better. Plus I didn’t want him to go to NO… eww.

  12. All-American Voltron says:
    March 13, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    I think if they can get a look me in the eye verbal promise that won’t happen I think Teddy is a Dolphin.

    ================

    There is no team in existence who can promise that. All draft plans are just hypotheticals; the actual opportunities that come up in the draft are unpredictable.

