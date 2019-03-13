Teddy Bridgewater’s visit with the Dolphins ends

Getty Images

He came, he saw. He didn’t sign a contract, yet.

The Dolphins have announced that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s visit with the team has ended. As noted by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the visit ended without a contract.

Bridgewater reportedly had expressed an intention to re-sign with the Saints, but Bridgewater hasn’t signed a contract. The Saints reportedly have offered Bridgewater $7 million for 2019.

He’s regarded as a potential successor to Drew Brees. If, however, coach Sean Payton were to exit New Orleans after the coming season, someone else would be picking the post-Brees quarterback.

A first-round pick in 2014, Bridgewater saw his career derailed by a devastating knee injury during a late August practice in 2016. He signed with the Jets last year as a free agent. Eventually, the Jets traded him to the Saints for a third-round draft pick.

The Dolphins are exploring quarterback options in light of the looming release of Ryan Tannehill, a top-10 pick in the 2012 draft whose time in Miami has almost certainly come to an end.