Trey Flowers gets $40 million fully guaranteed at signing

Getty Images

The top PFT free agent not franchise tagged struck a deal on Monday, and he has definitely struck it rich.

Former Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers will receive $40 million fully guaranteed from the Lions pursuant to his new contract, when it’s officially signed. Here’s a full breakdown of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $28.07 million.

2. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed): $905,000.

3. 2020 base salary (fully guaranteed): $11.125 million.

4. 2021 base salary: $14.375 million, guaranteed for injury only at signing. $10 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year, and the rest becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year.

5. 2022 roster bonus: $1.625 million, guaranteed for injury only at signing, fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year.

6. 2022 base salary: $16 million.

7. 2023 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the league year.

8. 2023 base salary: $16 million.

Beyond the full guarantee at signing, Brown has a practical guarantee of $50 million at signing, because the Lions will avoid owing him that much only if they are willing to pay him $40 million for one year. The deal averages a whopping $18 million per year.